"Morya re.. bappa morya re!!" It is the season of Bappa fervour again when people welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes with high spirits. From businessmen, political figures, entertainment industry people to the common men; everyone would be soaked in celebratory mood for the next ten days. And the Ambanis are no different.

A few pictures and videos of everyone gearing up for Ganpati's arrival into Antilia have made its way to social media. The whole house can be seen decked with beautiful flowers and lights. For Isha Ambani – Anand Piramal and Shloka Mehta – Akash Ambani, this Ganesh Chaturthi holds special importance as it is going to be their first Ganpati puja post their wedding.

The grandeur, magnificence and beauty with which the entire house and streets have been decorated is beyond description. Take a look at the videos and photos yourself.

A few days ago the Ambanis had released Ganesh Chaturthi card which was every bit of majestic and grand. The aarti would begin at 8 pm tonight and the who's who of the industry has been invited for it. Bollywood celebs are expected to gather at the Antilia in full attendance.

Several photos and videos of Shloka Mehta and Nita Ambani celebrating the festival in full fervour last year have also made its way to the social media today. Just a few months back, the Ambanis and the Mehtas had come together to shoot an adorable video for Shloka on her birthday. Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, Nita Ambani's mother Purnima Dalal and Mamta Dalal and Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani; everyone had showered their blessings and love on her. The video ended with a special and romantic wish from husband Akash Ambani. Akash and Shloka had tied-the-knot in a lavish five-day ceremony at Jio Gardens in Mumbai.