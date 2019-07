We had recently shown you how Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani looks like a vision in traditional outfits. Be it her daughter Isha Ambani's wedding festivities or her son Akash Ambani's lavish wedding, it was difficult to take our eyes-off Mrs Ambani. Woman of substance, elegance, charisma and charm; Nita Ambani has always emerged as a head-turner at every event.

Renowned floral designer Tomas De Bruyne, who had designed Isha Ambani's wedding set-up, had spoken about the Ambani wedding, in an interview with ET. He said, "We did something called the 'Rolling Hills'. That was one of the most fun installations we did. They called me in for my sense of colour." He also seemed to be in awe of the host Mrs Nita Ambani as he said, "I liked the grace, etiquette and pureness of Mrs [Nita] Ambani. She definitely knows what she wants, which is good."

Not just in the business world, even in the film fraternity, celebs are in awe of Mrs Ambani. From Ranbir Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan; Bollywood shares a warm camaraderie with Nita Ambani. Nita Ambani is the Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation. Apart from this, Nita is also the board member of Reliance Industries and East India Hotels. She also owns the IPL team Mumbai Indians and is the Founder and Chairperson of Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Let's take a look at 7 times Nita Ambani gave us the boss-woman vibes with her stylish attire.