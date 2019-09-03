The Ambani house, Antilia, was lit up like a new bride to welcome the arrival of Ganpati Bappa on Monday, September 2. While the house was decked up with beautiful marigold flowers and lights all over, the Ambani family didn't leave any stone unturned to make the event a gala affair.

The crème-de-la-crème of the entertainment, cricket and business industry were seen in full attendance. The celebrities attended the event in full fervour and festive spirit, flaunting their traditional attires. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rekha, Kajol, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Isabella Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Manish Malhotra, Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit; celebs gathered for a cheerful evening with the Ambanis at Antilia.

Cricketers too weren't left behind. Sachin Tendulkar arrived in style with wife Anjali Tendulkar and kids – Sara and Arjun Tendulkar. The family looked beautiful in traditional outfits and their affectionate personality. Zaheer Khan too made a dapper entry in traditional kurta pyajama with wife Sagarika Ghatge looking breath-taking in a green ensemble. Harbhajan Sigh also made a dashing entry with wife Geeta Basra and little daughter. The entire family looked perfect wearing the same shade of white.

While Hazel Keech was nowhere to be seen, Yuvraj Singh posed for the cameras with his mother Shabnam Singh. Yuvraj, later took a selfie with the biggest names in cricket and posted it on Instagram. Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan, Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Pragyan Ojha and Parthiv Patel happily posed for a selfie by Yuvraj Singh.

Nita Ambani posed happily with daughter Isha Ambani and soon-to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant. This Ganesh Chaturthi was more important for the Ambanis as it marked the first Ganesh Puja of Shloka Mehta – Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani – Anand Piramal after their wedding.