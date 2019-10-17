The ladies of the Ambani family never fail to surprise their fans be it with their fashion statements or stealing the show by their presence. And now a few videos of Nita Ambani sharing the dance stage with daughter Isha Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta at their school friend's wedding has managed to catch eyeballs on social media.

In the video, Nita, Isha and Shloka along with their dance partners can be seen performing on Woh Kisna Hai song on the stage and mesmerising everyone in the crowd with their dance moves. It was definitely a rare sight to behold the Ambani ladies sharing the stage together and dancing like no one's watching.

In another video, Isha and her husband Anand Piramal and Akash Ambani along with his wife Shloka can be seen dancing to the tune of Gori Gori song from Main Hoon Na while the audience go berserk watching them perform on stage.

In a picture, posted by one of the fan pages named after Shloka Ambani, the latter can be seen posing with the newly weds along with her husband Akash for photographs. The looked very happy and were seen wearing a wide smile on their faces.

Take a look.