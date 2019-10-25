The last few months have been all about celebrations and happiness for the Ambani family. From getting their only daughter Isha Ambani married to Piramal scion, Anand Piramal to welcoming Shloka Mehta as Akash Ambani's wife and their bahu, the Ambanis have had several reasons to celebrate. After a grand Ganesh puja, Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted another big bash for Diwali.

The who's who of the cricketing world attended the bash in large numbers. Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani made an adorable entry walking hand-in-hand. Isha Ambani looked resplendent in a beautiful royal saree. Nita Ambani chose to go with a pink lehenga for the bash.

Yuvraj Singh made a dashing entry with wife, Hazel Keech. Rohit Sharma arrived in style with wife Ritika Sajdeh. Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge posed for the shutterbugs flaunting their lovely chemistry. Hardik Pandya was all smiles for the camera as he posed flaunting his eccentric fashion game.

Nita Ambani's mother and sister also attended the event smiling for the cameras. Shloka Mehta's mother and Isha Ambani's mother-in-law also attended the bash.

It was a dual celebration of sorts for Isha Ambani who celebrated her birthday on the 23rd of this month. Several photos of the b'day décor of the birthday girl made its way to the social media and we couldn't help but admire the amount of pampering and love Isha Ambani received from husband Anand Piramal.

On July 11, Shloka had celebrated her first birthday as Shloka Akash Ambani. And all the members of the Ambani and the Mehta family had made a special video, featuring Sholka as a fairy tale princess, to wish her on her special day. While Nita Ambani spoke about how Shloka has brought a positive change in the Ambani family with her personal interests and hobbies, her husband Akash Ambani, her father-in-law Mukesh Ambani and brother-in-law Anant Ambani wished Shloka to be a mother of a baby by her next birthday.