It came as a shock to everyone after Kushal Punjabi hanged himself from the ceiling in his Bandra residence. He left a suicide note wherein he blamed no one for his act. His wife Audrey Dolhen arrived in India on Saturday but little she did know that the media would harass her just to get some of her grieving photographs.

In a video shared by Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram, the paparazzi, who can always be seen chasing celebrities, crossed their limits when they saw Audrey seated in her car. The video shows how the photographers surround her car, shove their cameras onto the car's window and shower her with camera flash.

Grieving wife of Kushal Punjabi can be seen hiding her from the paparazzi while being seated inside her car. Her driver can also be seen struggling to make his way out through a sea of photographers and zooming away from the spot.

The video has irked netizens including Bollywood actor Sayani Gupta who slammed the media persons for their insensitive approach towards a grieving family for headlines. "Why would you do this? Heartbreaking" asked the actress while many online users blasted the photographers for disrespecting one's privacy.

"How can media be so disrespectful??" wrote an irked user while another one said, "Now, everyone is there for him. Sad, when he was alive, no one is there to understand his pain! Sad! Sad! We don't know, how much pain is behind the smile! We, often take people for granted! Stop! Let's be more humble with eachother! Apthy is what missing, nowdays!RIP, Kushal Sir."

Watch the video here:

The untimely death

Kushal's sudden death has rocked the TV industry yet again bring forth the dark side of the showbiz and mental health. His close friend Karanvir Bohra was the one who broke the news of Kushal's demise.

Actor Chetan Hansraj explained what had happened when he entered Kushal's apartment along with the latter's parents. "I went to his apartment last night, had called the keymaker to open the door, his mother and father too were with me. When we opened the door, we saw....(pauses)...takes a deep breath...It all happened too fast," Chetan told Telly Talk.

Shedding light on Kushal's mental health



When Chetan was asked about Kushal's suicidal tendencies and mental health, he said, "No, never. He was always positive, a fighter, very strong as a person. What he did and why he did is beyond understanding. Samajh mein nahi aa raha hai kya ho gaya yeh duniya ko. (Can't understand what has happened to this world)."

According to Chetan, Kushal was apparently going through a tough time dealing with his financial issues and troubled marriage. He said that stress and financial issues were the reason for suicide. He further revealed that Kushal had spoken to him on Christmas eve and sounded low but he didn't know that Kushal would take such a big step.

Kushal Punjabi's funeral

His funeral was held on Saturday and was cremated at 12 pm. From his close friend Karanvir Bohra to co-star Arjun Bijlani, Shenaz Treasury and many other celebs were spotted at the funeral.