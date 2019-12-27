Kushal Punjabi's suicide has come has a major shock to the Bollywood and TV industry. The actor was found dead at his residence in Bandra. A suicide note was also recovered by the Bandra police from the spot wherein Kushal had written that 'no one should be blamed for his act.' It was also learnt that the actor was going through depression which prompted him to end his life by hanging himself from the ceiling.

While many of his close friends Karanvir Bohra, Karan Patel, Rohit Roy and others expressed grief and sorrow over his sad demise, Kushal's ex-girlfriend Meghna Naidu has also expressed her shock over the actor's suicide.

"It is just tragic and shocking to hear that he committed suicide because he came across as a very happy and enthusiastic person, from what I saw on my friends' social media updates. I feel for his son and family. I hope they stay strong in this tough time," Meghna told Spotboye.

Exes not in touch since 2010

Kushal and Meghna were said to be in a serious relationship and had also considered to tie the knot. However, things didn't fall in place for them and they parted ways in 2010. Since then, Meghna had not been in touch with Kushal.

"No I haven't been in touch with Kushal for more than 10 years. I don't remember when we met last. Frankly it's been ages that I met Kushal or his family so I don't have much to say except that it is shocking to hear about the way he passed away. It saddens me that mental health issues can be so harming to one's health," Meghan said.

Kushal's funeral will take place on Saturday as his wife Audrey Dolhen will be flying to India from France tonight.