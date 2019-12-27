The news of Bollywood and TV actor Kushal Punjabi ending his life by hanging himself at his residence in Pali Hill rocked the entire television industry and his close friends. A suicide note was found from his residence which the Bandra police had acquired during an investigation.

"We recovered a suicide note in which he has written that no one should be blamed for his act. We are conducting an inquiry," deputy commissioner of police Paramjit Singh Dahiya DCP told Hindustan Times. Before committing suicide, Kushal shared an image of his son on his Instagram story with a heart emoji.

Kushal's struggle with mental health

Actor Karan Patel's social media post hinted at Kushal's struggle with mental health.

"RIP my brother. Guess it's true when they say, aThe happiest Faces hide the Most saddened Hearts'. Seeing your spirit and zest for life, never in my wildest dreams would I have thought that you will bid your final goodbye to life in a way that will send a chill down our spines every time we think of you. Kushal Punjabi you will be missed forever. Hope and pray you are in a better place. Still can't believe you're gone. Gone too soon," Karan wrote in his post.

The reality check about actor's life

Kushal's death is yet again a reminder of how there's a stark contrast to this another side of showbiz that often gets camouflaged by their glitzy and glamourous life.

Kushal came into limelight after winning the reality show "Zor Ka Jhatka", and went on to do reality shows such as "Fear Factor", "Paisa Bhari Padega" and "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa". He also worked in movies like "Lakshya", "Kaal", "Salaam-e-Ishq", "Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal" and "Crazy Cukkad Family".

(With IANS Inputs)