TV actor Kushal Punjabi was found dead at his Bandra residence on Thursday, December 26. The news came as a shock to the entire television fraternity, who have expressed their disbelief and grief on social media.

It was Karanvir Bohra who broke the sad news on social media. He shared a couple of pictures of Kushal with a heartfelt note. Many actors from industry including Shweta Tiwari, Karan Patel and Ravi Dubey expressed shock on Karanvir's post.

Jay Bhanushali had met Kushal two days ago. "Sad man had met him 2 days back...May his soul rest in peace," he commented.

Actor Rajesh Khattar was shocked beyond words and said he met him the night before. He wrote, "I am stunned, shocked beyond words. Just met him night before. This could not be happening."

Sachin Shroff wrote, "Rest in peace. Memories of him as always a fun-loving guy."

Actor Arjun Bijlani who shared the screen space with Kushal in Ishq Mein Marjawan wished the news was not true. "I wish this news wasn't true .but @itsme_kushalpunjabi has left us .will always remember our positive conversations about life ,family and work . Rest in peace brother . #ripkushalpunjabi," he wrote.

Reason behind Kushal's death

Kushal's good friend and actor Chetan Hansraj said that the actor completed suicide. Citing the possible reason behind Kushal taking the drastic step, Chetan said that the actor was disturbed as he was going through a separation from his wife.

Meanwhile, the actor's body has been taken for portmortem and his last rites will be performed on Friday or Saturday.

Kushal's personal life

In 2015, Kushal tied the knot with his European girlfriend Audrey Dolhen. The couple has a three-year-old son Kian. His Instagram account is flooded with pictures of his son. In fact, his last Instagram post, shared two days ago, has a happy picture of him and Kian.