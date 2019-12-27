The sudden death of TV actor Kushal Punjabi has shocked the entire television fraternity. The 37-year-old actor, who was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai, on December 26.

Kushal's close friend and actor Chetan Hansraj is in disbelief that the former is no more. He, however, has confirmed to the Times of India that Kushal committed suicide. Citing the possible reason behind Kushal taking the drastic step, Chetan said that the actor was disturbed as he was going through a separation from his wife.

"Yes, it is suicide. He was going through a separation from his wife and he was also down with sickness. I still can't believe that Kushal is no more with us. I spoke to him a couple of days ago and he discussed with me that he was disturbed. I tried telling him that things happen in life and he should just fight back. But I never imagined that he will take such a step. It is heartbreaking," said Chetan.

Chetan remembers Kushal

Remembering Kushal as a fun-loving guy, an emotional Chetan said: "He was such a positive, fun loving guy. He always laughed and had a smiling face. He was a fighter and always inspired people around him to be fit. We have known each other for the last 20 years and we have grown up together. He was more like a brother to me. The loss is irreparable."

Actor Karanvir Borha was the first one to break Kushal's death news on social media. According to some reports, Kushal was on an anti-depressant.

Kushal's personal life

In 2015, Kushal tied the knot with his European girlfriend Audrey Dolhen. The couple has a three-year-old son Kian. His Instagram account is flooded with pictures of his son. In fact, his last Instagram post shared two days ago, has a happy picture of him and Kian.