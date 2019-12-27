Television actor Kushal Punjabi, who was last seen playing the role of Danny in Ishq Mein Marjawan, has passed away. He was 37 years old.

While the cause of his death is not known, Kushal's good friend and actor Karanvir Bohra was the first one to share the news. He posted a series of pictures of Kushal with a heartfelt note on Instagram.

"Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I'm still in denial @PunjabiKushal. I know you are in a happier place,but this is unfathomable. You really inspired me with the way you saw life, but what was I to know. I will always remember u as a #dancingdaddy #fit & a #lifeenthusiast," he wrote.

A sad Karanvir further added, "The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one....but what was I to know. Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity. I'm gonna miss you so much #kushlani You will always be remembered sad a guy who lived a full life."

Kushal is survived by his wife and son. In fact, two days back the actor had shared a picture of his with his son on Instagram.

Kushal's professional life

Kushal had been in the television industry for close to two decades. He ventured into acting with a television show called A Mouthful Of Sky and has worked in several films and TV shows like Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Lakshya, Kkusum Kaal, Aasman Se Aage, Teri Meri Love Stories among others. He had also one of the strong contestants in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7.