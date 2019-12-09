It must have been a tough decision to make for Dia Mirza and her husband Sahil Sangha to call off their 5 years of marriage and 11 years of togetherness. The couple mutually decided to part ways from each other but there hasn't been any form of bitterness and resentment between them. And the same reflects in their actions as well.

And as Dia turned 38 on December 9, the RHDTM actress opened up about how she dealt with her separation from her husband.

"Any major life change is challenging, painful and difficult but the work is cathartic. This is what helps you grow and keeps your pursuit of happiness alive. And I am fortunate that the kind of work that I do gives me the opportunity to deal with the pain better. I want to just go out there and keep finding my voice and keep empowering myself and others," Dia Mirza told Hindustan Times.

Soon after the news of their separation, rumours started doing the rounds of the industry that Bollywood writer Kanika Dhillon was the reason behind Dia and Sahil's break-up. Coincidentally, Kanika too had announced her separation from husband Prakash Kovelamudi. The two had been living separately for the past few months but have no issues collaborating on different projects.

However, Dia was outraged with certain media reports about Kanika and Sahil's alleged affair. In a series of tweets, Dia slammed the media and said, "As a woman I will not stand for another woman's name being used so irresponsibly to perpetuate a lie."