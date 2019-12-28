Kushal Punjabi's sudden death on December 26 has shocked his fans and the entire TV industry to the core. The 37-year-old actor, who was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan, committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

And now, some shocking details have been revealed that hint that Kushal was determined to end his life. According to a SpotboyE report, the late actor had paid off his servants and grocer just a day to two before he ended his life.

"It seems that he had made up his mind. It's too much of a coincidence. And, whatever it is, it sends out a strong signal that he wanted to not withhold any money of theirs since he knew he'll be gone in the next 24 hours or so," the source said.

Kushal's body was found hanging by a fan by actor Chetan Hansraj, who along with late actor's parents, went to check his whereabouts after calls went unanswered for several hours. "We tried to revive it but the body had turned so cold that we realized it's been many hours to his death," Chetan told the portal.

Kushal left a suicide note which mentions that his 50 percent of his property/assets to be divided between his parents and sister and rest 50 percent to his three-year-old son Kian. His last rite will be performed on Saturday.

Reason for ending life

It is said that the late actor was disturbed as he was going through a separation from his wife. Lack of work is also cited as another reason for him taking the drastic step.

Kushal's professional life

Kushal had been in the television industry for close to two decades. He ventured into acting with a television show called A Mouthful Of Sky and has worked in several films and TV shows like Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Lakshya, Kkusum Kaal, Aasman Se Aage, Teri Meri Love Stories among others. He had also one of the strong contestants in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7.