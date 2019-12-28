'Ishq Mein Marjawan' actor Kushal Punjabi's death was a shock for the entire industry and fans. The actor's death has not only shocked one an all but has once again opened up the reality behind the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry.

With news of the actor leaving behind his suicide note to the broken relationship with wife Audrey Dolhen and his affection for son Kian. Everything has been out in open. The actor got cremated on Saturday, December 28 at 12 pm and we saw celebs from the TV industry who paid their last respect to the Lakshya actor.

From his close friend Karanvir Bohra to co-star Arjun Bijlani, Shenaz Treasury and many other celebs were spotted at the funeral.

Kushal Punjabi was seen in many movies and also a number of TV shows. The actor shall be fondly remembered by his family, friends, and fans.