Everyone celebrated Christmas yesterday then how could out B-town celebs miss posing for some selfies and pictures alongside the Christmas tree and partying with friends. Here we bring before you some selfies and pictures of celebs including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka, and Nick Jonas and Kareena Kapoor with the entire Kapoor clan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this sweet selfie with daughter Aaradhya on her Instagram account for her fans and wish everyone a Merry Christmas. She is seen clicking selfie with her daughter and late father Krishnaraj's picture behind the two.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ranveer and Deepika also shared this picture on their social media handle and captioned it saying "Merry Christmas from us! (for personalised Christmas Tree decoration services kindly contact Deepika & Co)!"

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka and Nick were seen in a lovey-dovey pose and sharing this picture on their social media handle they wrote "It's the happiest Christmas. From ours to yours. Merry Christmas❄️❤️,"

Sonam Kapoor with her family

For Sonam, it's her family first and it is rightly visible through this family picture where we can see Sonam Kapoor with husband Anand Ahuja along with the Kapoor family.

Kareena Kapoor with Saif and Taimur and the Kapoors

The Kapoor family picture and their Christmas brunch is like a ritual that is ardently followed every year. But this time there was a slight change if you noticed we have the lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at the Christmas lunch at the Kapoors.