Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson parted ways right after the Twilight saga ended. The Charlie's Angels actress, however, is currently having a fangirl moment over her former lover Robert as he gears up to become the next Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' The Batman.

In a recent interview with Fandango, the Personal Shopper movie actress was joined by Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. The trio was asked who is the best Batman in their opinion.

"The Angels have a fun Batman debate in the film. We're putting you on the spot: Who do you think is the best Batman?" they were asked.

"Robert Pattinson, yet to find out," Kristen Stewart responded. "I have all the faith in that."

In addition to this, Kristen praised the decision of casting Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman alongside Robert Pattinson in The Batman.

"Literally, she already is Catwoman," Stewart said.

For this, Naomi Scott said, "I completely agree. Him [Robert Pattinson] and Zoë Kravitz, who basically was born to play that role."

"I cannot wait to see that. I've known those guys for a long time, obviously," Kristen then said.

In addition to this, Kristen Stewart stated that she cannot wait to hear Robert Pattinson's voice as Batman.

"I can't wait to hear Rob be like, 'I'm Batman,' " she stated.

This is apparently not for the first time when Kristen Stewart has talked about Robert Pattinson being cast as Bruce Wayne for the upcoming DC project. Back in September, she said that according to her, Rob is one of those actors who could play the role of Batman, while adding that she is "very, very happy about that."

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson's relationship:

Kristen Stewart also talked in a recent interview about her affair with Rupert Sanders and how it all fell to pieces. When Howard Stern asked the 23-year-old Kristen Stewart "Was there a point you would've gotten married? Do you think?"

"I don't know," the actress replied, laughing. "I wanted to...yeah, no, I've never been in..."

When Howard Stern dragged the question and asked what could have happened if Robert would have proposed to her back then? Kristen said that when it comes to marriage, she is not a very traditional person but added that "every relationship I've ever been in, I thought that was it. I've never really been the most casual person."