Kristen Stewart recently made several shocking and bold statements about her highly-publicized relationship with Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson. Recent reports now suggest that even Robert Pattinson once thought of marrying Kristen Stewart.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were once in a very romantic relationship. Twilight fans even thought that the duo will get married right after the vampire-human romantic saga ends.

However, the couple ended their affair after several photos of Kristen making out with Rupert Sanders leaked online. Earlier this week, a source revealed to HollywoodLife that even Robert Pattinson wanted to marry Kristen Stewart.

"Rob totally thought he was going to marry Kristen. When they moved in together the plan was to try that out for a year or two and then get engaged," a source revealed.

The source further added that Rob's plans fell apart after Kristen's cheating scandal came to light. The unverified source added that Robert Pattinson enjoyed being on the sets of Twilight as it was a life-changing experience for him.

"People talk about first loves and high school sweethearts always being something special, well you can count the relationship between Rob and Kristen to be just that. It was one of the most important relationships they will ever have in their life," the source said.

The insider went on to add that marriage between Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart was surely on the table as they both were inseparable during the filming of Twilight movie saga.

Kristen Stewart thought of marrying Robert Pattinson:

The news of Robert Pattinson sharing the thought of marriage came right after it was reported that Kristen Stewart wanted to marry to her Twilight movie co-star.

In a very candid interview with Howard Stern, Kristen talked about proposing to her girlfriend and how paparazzi affected her relationship with Robert.

"I've never like casually—maybe one or two, okay, I'm not giving everyone that due. I've never really been the most casual person," Kristen admitted.

That being said, the report about Robert Pattinson wanting to marry Kristen Stewart came from an unverified source. It may be yet another rumour about the private life of The Batman movie star.