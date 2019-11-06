Kristen Stewart and her Twilight movie co-star Robert Pattinson were one of the most talked-about Hollywood couples once. Their on-screen and off-screen relationships attracted a lot of media attention. Kristen Stewart recently opened up about her affair with Robert Pattinson and how she would have married him but how the media attention somehow impacted their romance.

During Kristen Stewart's latest interview with Howard Stern, she talked about how she would have married Pattinson. Kristen stated that she did not walk down the streets with Robert Pattinson because they did not wish to feed the paparazzi. They also did not get to walk down the street holding hands like a normal couple due to all the photographers constantly following their every move.

Kristen Stewart added that it is somehow weird being honest about her relationship with her Twilight movie co-star as she was never really allowed to say what happened with them during the filming of Twilight movie saga. "I was so self-conscious about seeming like an attention-seeker," Stewart explained to Howard Stern. "We were together for years, that was my first [love]."

When Howard Stern asked Kristen Stewart, "Was there a point you would've gotten married? Do you think?" Kristen laughed and replied, "I don't know. I wanted to...yeah, no, I've never been in..."

Howard Stern then asked if Robert Pattinson had proposed to her, would she have gotten married. For this Kristen Stewart stated that "I'm not a super-duper traditionalist, but at the same time...every relationship I've ever been in, I thought that was it. I've never really been the most casual person."

Kristen Stewart dating Dylan Meyer:

After parting ways with The Batman movie star, Kristen Stewart got linked with several known personalities from the entertainment world. She recently split from Stella Maxwell and is currently linked to Dylan Meyer.

When Howard Stern asked Kristen if she will get married one day, the Personal Shopper movie actress said she will "for sure". It is not sure whom Kristen Stewart will marry but it is for sure that she is not going to marry her former lover Robert Pattinson.