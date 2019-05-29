Kristen Stewart never fails to impress her fans. The Twilight alum made several jaws drop after she decided to go braless in a sheer blouse at Chanel show in South Korea.

In the released pictures, Robert Pattinson's former girlfriend can be seen rocking a sheer blouse and thigh-high PVC boots. The 29-year-old actress tucked her white top into her black colored hot pants. She decorated her plunging neck with several metallic necklaces.

Apparently, this is not for the first time when the Personal Shopper starlet has flaunted her amazing body during an event. Back in 2017, she decided to wore an edgy pantsuit at the ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards which held in Los Angeles. During that particular event, Stewart posed for photos in a barely there black bralette top.

In addition to this, the 29-year-old Kristen Stewart rocked a braless attire when she decided to hang out with her rumored girlfriend Sara Dinkin back in February 2019. As earlier reported, in those raunchy pictures, Stewart sported a button down shirt and decided to button the bottom two only. By doing that, plenty of her cleavage was on display.

You can check out Kristen Stewart's recent braless pictures here.

Meanwhile, the Lizzie movie actress has several interesting projects lined up for 2019 and 2020. She was recently seen playing the role of Savannah Knoop in a biographical drama film, JT LeRoy.

Kristen Stewart is set to star as Jean Seberg in Benedict Andrews upcoming American political thriller movie, Against All Enemies. The movie will feature the FBI's surveillance program COINTELPRO as it starts to target acclaimed actress Jean due to her associations with Hakim Jamal, portrayed on screen by Anthony Mackie.

In addition to this, Kristen Stewart will share screen space with Naomi Scott and Ella Balisnka in action comedy movie, Charlie's Angels. The movie is based on the TV series of the same name but will serve as a standalone sequel of both original series and previous acclaimed movies. The movie is slated to release on November 15, 2019.