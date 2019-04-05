Robert Pattinson is famous for playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight movie saga. The acclaimed star previously stated that he did not like the movie that much but has now revisited the saga and opened up about his experience.

Robert Pattinson portrayed Edward Cullen in Kristen Stewart-starrer, The Twilight Saga. The entire saga has made a lot of money at the box-office collection and is even considered as one of the most popular teen movies of all time. Earlier this week, Pattinson revealed during an interview with USA Today that he watched Twilight movie "just the other day" and he even admitted that the movie has an incredibly good soundtrack. As per Robert, who ended his engagement with FKA Twigs, Twilight's soundtrack was ahead of its time.

The Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire movie star, Robert Pattinson was in a serious relationship with his Twilight movie co-star Kristen Stewart. Fans of fantasy romantic movie were convinced that these two will end up together. However, after the reports surfaced that Kristen Stewart reportedly cheated on Robert Pattinson with Rupert Sanders, the 32-year-old star decided to end the affair.

"It's lovely now that the mania is not so intense," Robert Pattinson said. "People come up [to me] and just have very fond memories of it. It's a really sweet thing. I think the only scary part was right in the thick of it all when it was very, very intense."

As per Robert, after a decade of the movie's release, the intensity has died down and all that remains are the warm memories.

The Twilight movie came from the minds of Stephenie Meyer and upon its release, the movie created a wave amongst the youngsters. As of this date, there are several fans who still consider Twilight movie saga as the best vampire or romantic movie of all time. At the same time, these fans still wish to see a Twilight reboot movie. Robert Pattinson added in his interview that it feels good that even after a decade, fans enjoy talking about it.

"There are always people who get annoyed it's just everywhere. But now it seems like a retro thing: the soundtrack, the fashion. It's like, 'Oh, that's the so late 2000s.'"