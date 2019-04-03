Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson became household names after they starred together in Twilight saga. Following the success of this romantic fantasy movie, fans have always wondered about the possibility of a reboot movie.

Kristen Stewart revealed that she is all game when it comes to rebooting Twilight movie saga. During her earlier interview with Entertainment Tonight, when she was asked to present her thoughts on going back to the same character, Bella Swan, after almost a decade, the American Ultra movie actress joked that she is up for it. She even joked that people should "start sending scripts," her way. This made many to believe that Kristen and Robert will get back together for another Twilight movie.

Even Robert Pattinson had the same sense of humor when it comes to Twilight reboot. Robert and Kristen dated for a while on the sets of Twilight movie saga. When he heard about the possible rebooting of the saga, he sarcastically said that he is up for a Twilight movie spin-off.

Meanwhile, during the 10th Anniversary of Twilight saga, Twilight movie director Catherine Hardwicke talked about rebooting Twilight and she considered it would really be fun.

"We see more interesting characters and more diverse characters on TV. I think it would be great to see a new version. I can't wait," she said in the past.

It's been more than a decade and fans are still wondering if or when they get to see Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson back into the Twilight world. Though there were several speculations in the past about a possible reboot of Twilight movie, as of now, there is no concrete update.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson both have moved on to explore other acting opportunities after the Twilight movie saga ended. The 28-year-old Kristen directed a short film, Come Swim in 2017 and even starred in acclaimed movies like Camp X-Ray, Clouds of Sils Maria, Café Society, and most recently in Lizzie. In 2019, she is all set to star in movies like Underwater, Against All Enemies and Charlie's Angels.

The 32-year-old Robert Pattinson, on the other hand, amazed everyone by his performance in Damsel and The Lost City of Z. In 2019, he will star in movies like The King, Waiting for the Barbarians, and others.

Both Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart are busy in their respective lives and the possibility of them starring in another Twilight reboot movie is slim to none.