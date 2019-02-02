Kristen Stewart surely knows how to make her fans fall in love with her. The Twilight actress made several jaws drop when she walked out braless with her rumoured girlfriend Sara Dinkin.

In the pictures, Robert Pattinson's former girlfriend can be seen rocking a button down shirt. The Café Society actress only buttoned the bottom two, leaving a significant part of her shirt wide open, exposing plenty of her cleavage.

As per the report, Kristen Stewart was one wind away from a total nip slip. Kristen and her rumoured girlfriend Sara Dinkin were photographed heading out for a morning coffee near her home. The Lizzie star kept the rest of her look casual and sported ripped jeans, a baseball cap and a matching black jacket. On the other hand, Sara wore a skin fit blue denim with a mustard color full-sleeves sweatshirt.

You can check out Kristen Stewart's pictures here.

From the looks of Kristen Stewart's recent pictures, including the one where she was spotted passionately kissing Sara Dinkin, it looks like things are going well between the two. Kristen and Sara made headlines in December 2018. During that time, fans of Kristen Stewart were in an assumption that the actress was in a seriously committed relationship with model Stella Maxwell.

What happened between Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell is not revealed to the fans but from the recent PDAs, it looks like the former Twilight star is enjoying her current affair with stylist Sara Dinkin.

In professional endeavors, after starring in Lizzie, Kristen Stewart has several interesting projects lined up for 2019 and 2020. She recently signed on to share screen space with Mackenzie Davis in a lesbian rom-com movie, Happiest Season. The movie will be directed by Clea DuVall and will star Kristen as a girl who will plan to propose to her girlfriend during a holiday party but will be heartbroken when she will find out that her partner has not yet come out to her parents.

Apart from this, fans will also see Kristen Stewart in an action-thriller movie. The acclaimed actress has finished the filming of the upcoming reboot of Charlie's Angels. The reboot movie will also feature Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska in the lead roles. Other than this, Kristen Stewart will also star in Against All Enemies and Underwater.