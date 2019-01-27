Twilight movie star and Robert Pattinson's ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart is all set to play a lesbian character in the upcoming romantic comedy movie Happiest Season. In the upcoming TriStar's rom-com, Kristen Stewart will share the intimate scenes with Mackenzie Davis.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming movie, Happiest Season, is going to follow the life of a young woman who plans to propose her girlfriend while at her family's annual holiday party. The life of the story's protagonist will change completely after knowing the fact that her partner has not even revealed to her conservative family members that she is interested in the same-sex relationship.

"The movie centres on a young woman whose plan to propose to her girlfriend while at her family's annual holiday party is upended when she discovers her partner hasn't yet come out to her conservative parents," reads the official report by THR.

As per the reports, the new rom-com starring Kristen Stewart will be directed by Clea DuVall and on a script she has co-written with Mary Holland.

After seeing Kristen Stewart in some serious dramas like Cafe Society, Personal Shopper, and Lizzie, a light-hearted comedy movie like Happiest Season could be a delight to her ardent fans.

As of now, Sony has not yet revealed when they plan to premiere Kristen Stewart's Happiest Season.

After Lizzie, Kristen Stewart's big project is the reboot of Charlie's Angels. The action-comedy movie is directed by Elizabeth Banks and will also feature Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. After Charlie's Angels, fans of Twilight movie will see Kristen in William Eubank's Underwater and in Benedict Andrews' Against All Enemies.

Meanwhile, Kristen Stewart was recently in news for her alleged new relationship. After ending her long affair with Stella Maxwell, Kristen is reportedly dating Sara Dinkin. As recently reported, Kristen Stewart's kissing pictures were also leaked and now fans are wondering if Sara is the final one or will Kristen continue her dating spree in 2019 as well?

From the released pictures, it looks like Kristen Stewart is actually happy with Sara and is enjoying her time with her. As of now, Kristen Stewart has not acknowledged her relationship with Sara Dinkin.