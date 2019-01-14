Twilight movie star Kristen Stewart was recently spotted sharing a passionate kiss with his new rumored girlfriend Sara Dinkin. The released pictures show Robert Pattinson's former girlfriend getting intimate with her latest crush. Fans of Kristen are now wondering if the Personal Shopper movie actress will move in with Sara or not.

After parting ways with Stella Maxwell, Kristen Stewart has found herself in a new romantic relationship. Kristen's pictures with Sara Dinkin fueled the dating rumors but the recently released pictures might have just confirmed that Kristen is reportedly dating Sara. As per reports, Kristen and Sara were spotted driving to their workout session when Kristen gave a passionate kiss to Sara. DailyMail has obtained the pictures and can be seen here.

As of now, very little is known to Kristen Stewart's fans about Sara Dinkin. On her official website, she describes herself as a style visionary and artistic influencer. She also has written, executive produced, styled, and creative-directed an acclaimed short film, Love Has No Age.

Apart from this, there were earlier reports that Kristen Stewart will be moving in with the famous stylist Sara Dinkin. It was previously stated that Café Society movie actress reportedly joked about living with Sara under one roof. Earlier this month, an alleged insider revealed that Kristen is having fun with her new partner Sara and as a couple, they are spending most of their time together. Kristen reportedly "joked to her that they will be living together in no time."

Meanwhile, in professional endeavors, Kristen Stewart has some interesting projects lined up for this year. After portraying the role of Bridget Sullivan in 2018 biographical thriller drama Lizzie, Kristen will next be seen in the Charlie's Angels reboot. The upcoming action comedy movie is directed by Elizabeth Banks and will also feature Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to release on November 1, 2019.

Following this, Kristen Stewart will star in Underwater and Against All Enemies. Both the feature films are under post-production and will release in 2019 itself.