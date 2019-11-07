Kristen Stewart recently went candid and talked about her former lover and Twilight movie co-star Robert Pattinson. In addition to talking about proposing to her latest girlfriend, Kristen gave some shocking statements about her affair with Snow White and The Huntsman movie director Rupert Sanders. Back in 2012, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattison were one of Hollywood's hottest young couples.

Their on-screen performance of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen made them an overnight sensation and when the reports surfaced that these two are in a serious relationship, many started to wonder that they are going to marry right after the end of Twilight movie saga. However, everything between Kristen and The Batman star Robert went downhill when she was spotted making out with Rupert Sanders — who, at that time, was married to celebrated model Liberty Ross.

"I did not f*** him. This is like the most candid interview. No, I didn't f*** him," said Kristen Stewart during her most candid conversation with Howard Stern, while adding that it does not matter anymore as no one would have believed her back then. Kristen added that when the pictures of her making out with Rupert Sanders leaked online, many simply assumed that things between them escalated but in reality, nothing ever happened between the two.

"We lived in a different time then, you know what I mean? I feel like the slut-shaming that went down was so absurd. And they should've put me in that movie! It would've been better. Not to be a d***, but..."

Kristen Stewart highly publicized breakup with Robert Pattinson:

Even though Kristen Stewart did not sleep with director Rupert Sanders, media and her fans assumed the worst. The Personal Shopper movie actress had to issue a public apology in which she said that she jeopardized the most important relationship of her life. In her sentimental apology, Kristen added back then that she loves Robert Pattinson a lot and she is deeply sorry. During her recent conversation with Rupert Sanders, Kristen Stewart added that the time when she and Robert Pattinson split was certainly a hard time for her. As per the actress, she was very young and had no idea how to deal with all the media pressure and the heartbreak at the same time.