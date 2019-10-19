The Batman movie star Robert Pattinson's The Lighthouse movie was released earlier this week and is receiving wide acclaim. The Twilight movie star recently talked about his character, the movie, and the NSFW scene he had to do for the much-awaited black-and-white horror movie, directed by Robert Eggers.

In Robert Eggers' The Lighthouse movie, Robert Pattinson had to film a "masturbation scene." He recently talked with The New York Times regarding this ferocious scene, which he did for the opening sequence of the horror movie.

"It's always nice to do something massive for your opening shot, and I went really massive on the first take," Pattinson said while adding that it was the very first scene that he shot for the feature film. "It was a 180 from everything we'd done in rehearsal."

Not only this, his performance was so passionate that Eggers was a little shock afterwards. As per the actor, since he was not told to stop, he kept on going in that particular direction. This is not for the first time when Robert Pattinson had to do such a scene for a movie. He added in his NYT interview that he did the same act in his three movies — High Life, Damsel, and The Devil All The Time.

The Lighthouse movie follows the adventures of two lighthouse keepers — Thomas Wake (Willem Dafoe) and Ephraim Winslow (Robert Pattinson), who face loneliness while working in the lighthouse. Together, both Thomas and Ephraim face several troubles and their friendship is put on the question as the isolation and tension between them start to accelerates. Things between both of them after the arrival of a mermaid (Valeriia Karaman).

The Lighthouse movie is being praised for its story, direction, performance, and visual presence. The movie currently sits on a 93 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The site's consensus reads: "A gripping story brilliantly filmed and led by a pair of powerhouse performances, The Lighthouse further establishes Robert Eggers as a filmmaker of exceptional talent." Several movie critics are calling it Pattinson's best work to date and has even compared his acting with Daniel Day-Lewis' performance in There Will Be Blood.

Robert Pattinson will next be seen in Christopher Nolan's Tenet movie. He will then star as Preston Teagarden in The Devil All the Time. In 2021, fans of Pattinson will see him playing the iconic role of Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' The Batman movie.