Twilight movie star Robert Pattinson is gearing up to becoming billionaire Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' The Batman movie. The movie has reportedly also cast Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and the studio is in early talks to cast Jonah Hill to play the role of Batman's villain.

As per the recent speculations, Robert Pattinson is reportedly making something less than $5 million for his role of Bruce Wayne in the upcoming The Batman movie. Usually, it is not disclosed to the public as how much a particular actor is making even before the movie goes into the production. The reason why this speculated digit has surfaced is because of Jonah Hill's involvement with the feature.

Jonah Hill is reportedly in early talks to star in Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman movie directed by Matt Reeves. Several fans are hoping to see Maniac star Hill playing either Riddler or The Penguin. Several reports are suggesting that Jonah Hill is in talks to play an important character in Robert Pattinson's first superhero movie.

As per the sources, The Batman movie producers wanted Jonah Hill to play an important role in the film from a very long time. However, his casting was kept on hold until the role of Bruce Wayne was filled. As of now, the deal hasn't closed and there are chances that Hill may walk out of this project but everyone involved in the project are trying their best to bring Hill on board, via The Hollywood Reporter.

"The talks with Hill are at an early and sensitive stage, not because of dealmaking but because the two sides can't decide which character the actor will play," the source added.

There are also speculations that Jonah Hill might play either Riddler or The Penguin in the much-awaited movie.

However, things are not looking too well as Jonah Hill is reportedly looking to make a whopping $10 million from The Batman, via CinemaBlend. The report noted that even the movie's lead star, Robert Pattinson is not making half of that. It should be noted that Robert Pattinson may have signed on for more than one film in DCEU and his salary could rise if one notes for a total of three films.

At the same time, the salary details are not confirmed by any officials.

Meanwhile, the pre-production of DC-movie is expected to start early this summer. There were reports that Batman v Superman movie star Ben Affleck will write, direct, and star in the solo Batman movie. However, that did not happen as Warner Bros. hired Matt Reeves to write and direct The Batman movie. As earlier reported, Matt Reeves has confirmed that his Batman movie is an original noir-driven story and won't serve as an origin story.

Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman movie is scheduled to release on June 25, 2021. Fans will be excited to see how Twilight movie star will play the role of Bruce Wayne in the awaited DCEU movie.