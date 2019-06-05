Warner Bros. shocked everyone after it was announced that Twilight movie star Robert Pattinson has been chosen to play the role of Bruce Wayne in the upcoming The Batman movie. After Ben Affleck, there were hundreds of names that surfaced online but there is one particular reason why director Matt Reeves chose Kristen Stewart's former boyfriend to play the role of Batman.

Robert Pattinson has officially been cast to play the role of Batman in the upcoming Batman trilogy movie. After getting the role, he has come in the leagues of actors like George Clooney, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, and Val Kilmer. At the time of casting, there were several names that surfaced online who could play the role of Bruce but as per the latest report by The Hollywood Reporter, there is one reason why the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire movie alum got the lead part.

In the final hours of casting, there were only two actors left in the race — Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult. As per the report, the upcoming The Batman trilogy shows Bruce in his early 30s and the director met these two actors on multiple occasions to discuss the role and the character which is adored by millions of DC as well as Marvel fans.

Back in April, both Hoult and Pattinson impressed the acclaimed director but it was the May that changed everything for the DC movies. In late May, both the stars shot screen test in costume on the Burbank lot. These two had to put on a suit from a previous Batman movie (we are assuming maybe Justice League or Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice).

At the same time, Warner Bros. and Matt Reeves wanted an actor who is not currently involved with any superhero movie franchise. As we all know, Nicholas Hoult is linked with the X-Men universe. Pattinson, on the other hand, is not involved with any superhero characters.

While talking about the movie, Reeves told THR that his Batman version would be more like a detective kind of a film.

"The comics have a history of that. [Bruce Wayne] is supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been," he added.

Does that mean that we won't get to see Robert Pattinson driving a Batmobile or using other high-tech gadgets? Well, we just have to wait till June 2020 to know more about Robert's transformation from a vampire to a bat vigilante.