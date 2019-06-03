Twilight movie hunk Robert Pattinson has officially replaced Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' The Batman movie. Following the announcement, there are a lot of fans who are thinking that Pattinson is a wrong choice to play the role of the Caped Crusader, while there are many who thinks that he will do a fine job. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director Zack Snyder has now reacted to the reports of Robert Pattinson becoming the Batman.

Earlier this week, a Twitter user shared a screenshot of Zack Snyder liking a post about Robert Pattinson's casting in The Batman movie on social media site Vero. There is nothing much in the post but it seems like Robert has finally got the approval of the person who previously directed Ben Affleck in a DC movie.

Looks like Zack is as hyped as we are!! #Battinson pic.twitter.com/fPSO3yr8vR — Sam (@SamParkerMetal) May 31, 2019

If you guys remember, it was not long ago when Zack Snyder openly stated that Ben Affleck was his perfect Batman. On one of his previous posts on Vero, Justice League director shared a snap of Ben Affleck wearing Batman costumes. Zack wrote in the caption that "Ben is my perfect Batman." So, it looks like the director has some change of heart following Robert Pattinson's casting.

As we earlier stated, Robert Pattinson has done a fine job post his Twilight-days. The actor has received awards and praise for his performance in 2014's The Rover and 2018's Good Time. Twilight fans are sure that Kristen Stewart's former boyfriend will make everyone proud of his performance in The Batman movie.

Meanwhile, very little is revealed to fans about Matt Reeves' The Batman movie. There are several speculations swirling online that suggest that we might get to see Robin, Riddler, Catwoman, and Penguin in the movie.

The Batman movie is scheduled to be released on June 25, 2021. As of now, there have been no reports revealing Ben Affleck's true feelings about Robert Pattinson replacing him as a billionaire vigilante who is avenging the death of his parents.