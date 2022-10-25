Jaya Bachchan and her love-hate equation with the paparazzi is an open secret now. While there are times when the veteran actress happily poses for the paps, more often than not, she is seen lashing out at them. And something similar happened recently. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived at Pratiksha to perform their Diwali puja.

Jaya loses her calm

However, Jaya lost her cool seeing paparazzi stationed outside their home. She not only chased them away but also shouted at them. "Kaise flash kar rahe hai aap (how are you using flash)? Intruders," the Guddi actress was seen yelling. This is not the first time when Jaya's face-off with shutterbugs has caught attention.

A few days ago, Jaya had even cursed paps trying to take her pictures saying, "I hope you topple and fall down." Reacting to it, Urfi Javed had said, "Did she just say 'I hope you double and fall'? Please let's not be like her, let's hope all of us only rise. Be it the one behind the camera or in front. People won't respect you because you're older to them or more powerful, they'll respect you if you're nice to them," she wrote.

Why Jaya hates the shutterbugs

On Navya Naveli's podcast, Jaya Bachchan had recently revealed that she hates how paps fill their stomachs by intruding into the personal space of people. "I hate it. I despise it. I despise the people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I hate it, I'm disgusted with such people. I always tell them, I say, 'Aapko sharam nahi aati hai (Aren't you ashamed?)," she said.