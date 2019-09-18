The Indian Army prevented an infiltration attempt by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) in the Hajipur sector of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) on the intervening night of September 12 and 13, sources said on Wednesday.

"Infiltration or attempted BAT (Border Action Team) action by Pakistan on 12-13 Sept 2019, was seen and eliminated," army sources were quoted as saying by ANI.

A video captured on a Hand Held Thermal Imager shows the Indian troops launching grenades at Pakistan's Special Service Group (SSG) commandos using Barrel Grenade Launchers.

#WATCH Army sources: Infiltration or attempted BAT(Border Action Team) action by Pakistan on 12-13 Sept 2019, was seen&eliminated. In video, Indian troops can be seen launching grenades at Pak's SSG(Special Service Group) commandos/terrorists using Under Barrel Grenade Launchers. pic.twitter.com/KOnYJPWyV8 — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2019

The army sources said Pakistan has been making repeated attempts to push terrorists into India. "Despite repeated denials, Pak has been trying to push terrorists into India. In August, Army managed to foil over 15 infiltration attempts by Pak on LoC," a source said.

The incident comes days after Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC), on September 10-11, in Hajipur sector of PoK. Pakistan's ceasefire violation had prompted strong and effective retaliation by the Indian Army.

After two Pakistani soldiers were killed by the Indian Army, Pakistan was forced to raise a white flag at the LoC to retrieve bodies of its soldiers.

According to reports, Pakistan may try facilitating more infiltrations more ceasefire violations ahead of the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York between September 24 and 30, in a bid to internationalise the abrogation of the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir through Article 370.

With tensions between the neighbouring states running at an all-time high, India on Tuesday asserted that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is its territory and it expects to have "physical jurisdiction" over PoK one day.

Addressing his first press conference on completion of 100 days of Narendra Modi's 2.0 government, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar ruled out talks on Kashmir with Pakistan.

"Yes, our position on PoK is, has been, and will always be very clear. PoK is part of India, and we expect one day that we will have physical jurisdiction over it," Jaishankar said, adding that the August 5 decision of the government to revoke J&K's special status is an internal matter and does not concern Islamabad in any way.

"First of all 370 is not a bilateral issue, 370 is an internal issue. With regard to Pakistan, the issue is not 370, the issue with Pakistan is terrorism," he said.

"There is no change.. (on Pakistan policy) We must make the world realise (about Pakistan fomenting terrorism). Show me one country that openly conducts terrorism against its neighbour as part of what it considers its foreign policy... What should come on the table first of all is the terrorism issue. Because that is the root cause of this. There has to be a recognition," he added.