Indian Army General Bipin Rawat made a strong statement over Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) issue on Thursday, saying that the central government should take a decision over it as the Army troops are always ready for action.

General Rawat said that the Army is always ready to retrieve PoK. "Next agenda is retrieving PoK and making it a part of India. Govt takes action in such matters. Institutions of the country will work as per the orders of the govt. The army is always ready," he said.

The Army Chief also said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been dealing with terrorism for many years and the people must give the government a chance to help them and help the Army in maintaining peace in the region.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had also said that India will only hold talks with Pakistan over the PoK issue. While addressing a rally on September 8, Singh said that Article 370 was revoked from Jammu and Kashmir for the development of the state. He said that Pakistan is holding talks with the international community, saying that India has made a mistake but India will only hold talks with Pakistan if it stops supporting terror. "If talks are held with Pakistan, it will now be on PoK," he said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh had also said that the central government's next move is to recoup Jammu and Kashmir and make it a territory of India.