Ibrahim Ali Khan has reignited dating rumors with Palak Tiwari by attending her movie screening. Palak Tiwari looked super excited at the screening of her film, Bhootnii. She was accompanied by her mother, Shweta Tiwari, and brother, Reyansh Kohli. However, it was Ibrahim Ali Khan's entry that grabbed the limelight.

Ibrahim came to cheer for his rumoured partner, Palak Tiwari and extended support to her film. However, the moment that caught everyone's attention was Khan bonding with Palak's little brother. The two were seen chit-chatting and enjoying quality conversation with one another. Palak too seemed happy to see the two of them getting along well.

This was the first time that Shweta Tiwari and Ibrahim came under one roof. Shweta has often spoken about Palak being linked to the young actors of the country. Amid the romance rumors with Ibrahim, Shweta had once said that Palak gets linked to every second boy.

Shweta on Palak's linkups

"Palak is strong right now, but tomorrow, some comment or article might just hit her confidence. She is still a kid. At times things are so brutal, like she has an affair with every second boy! Even I don't know how long she will tolerate all this. Even she is surprised about her dating rumours. She makes fun of it, but at times when things may bother her," Tiwari told Galatta Plus.

Palak Tiwari made her debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film didn't do well at the box office but gave a solid launch to Palak. The diva became an overnight sensation with her song – Bijlee Bijlee alongside Harrdy Sandhu. On the other hand, Ibrahim recently made his debut with Netflix's 'Nadaaniyan' opposite Khushi Kapoor. The film failed to take off and was slammed by critics and the audience.