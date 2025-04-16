Sharmila Tagore is making waves with her latest film – Puratawn. The film marks Sharmila's comeback into the Bengali film industry after 14 years. The veteran actress has been receiving rave reviews for her performance in the film. The Gulmohar actress was recently asked about her grandson, Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film – Nadaaniyan.

Sharmila not happy with Ibrahim's debut

Sharmila Tagore didn't mince her words in saying that the film wasn't good. The Aaradhana actress further added that such things shouldn't be said in public but that remains the truth. Saif Ali Khan's mother also added that Ibrahim looked very handsome in the film. "Sara and Ibrahim are doing a wonderful job," she said in an interview.

Tagore further added, "Ibrahim's film was not good, but he still looks very handsome. He has tried his best. These things shouldn't really be said in front of everyone, but honestly, the picture isn't great. Ultimately, the picture has to be good."

Expects Sara to achieve more

The Pataudi matriarch also praised her granddaughter Sara Ali Khan and added that since she works so hard, she will also achieve success. "Sara is a good actress. She works very hard and is capable of doing a lot more. She'll also achieve that," she mentioned.

This comes amid the massive trolling Ibrahim and Khushi have faced for their acting in the film. Not only has their film been slammed for poor content but the duo has also faced a lot of negativity owing to their acting style. Such intense was the scrutiny on social media that even their physical features weren't spared from being mocked.

Amid all that, celebs like Jugal Hansraj, Dia Mirza and Hansal Mehta came forward to defend the star kids. However, Soha Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh and Kareena Kapoor have maintained a stoic silence on the matter.