Sharmila Tagore has come up with a scathing review of daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor's latest release – Crew. The film starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Kareena is a heist comedy and has done tremendous business at the box office. While there isn't much logic or sense in the film, critics have happily called it a "one time entertainer".

Now, Sharmila Tagore has shared her review of the film and called it "absurd". The veteran actress, however, praised the chemistry between the three-lead actress. Saif Ali Khan's mother was talking about the actresses and how they are represented on screen. And that is when she called the film "absurd beyond belief".

Sharmila's review of the film

"It is absurd, of course, beyond belief but there are three women pulling off this adventure. One is landing a plane, one is breaking a safe... doing all kinds of things together and the camaraderie between the three is excellent because they say a woman is a woman's worst enemy, not so here," the Gulmohar actress said on Dil Se Kapil Sibal.

Crew business

Kareena too chimed in and said, "Crew has done very well. Three women are doing all kinds of fantastic things and it has done extremely well at the box office. That will encourage a lot of filmmakers to do women-centric films."

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew went on to collect over Rs 100 crore at the box office in India. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma also played pivotal role in the film. On the work front, Bebo will soon be seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. She also made her OTT debut last year with Jaane Jaan and won massive accolades for it.