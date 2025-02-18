Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor are all set to share screen space in Karan Johar's upcoming movie – 'Nadaaniyan'. Ibrahim and Khushi have just shared the second song of the album, titled - 'Galatfehmi' and have left fans and followers smitten with their acting. The first song titled 'Ishq Mein' had also received warm response from netizens.

With 'Galatfehmi', Khushi and Ibrahim have given a sneak peek into their acting capabilities. The song is a heartbreak song and one can the duo portraying a variety of emotions. Ever since the song dropped, netizens have been comparing Ibrahim Ali Khan to a 'young' Saif Ali Khan. Khushi Kapoor's acting in the song, however, has left social media divided.

While there is a section that is going gaga over Khushi's acting range, many feel she still needs a lot of workshop. Let's take a look at some of the social media reactions to the song and the duo's chemistry.

Social media reactions

"I remember how everyone bullied Janhvi Kapoor initially... and now doing the same to Khushi Kapoor. Yes, she does need to improve. But what do people get by putting someone down?" wrote a user. "You really ate iggy, your acting is so cool," another user commented. "It is painful to watch Khushi on screen," a social media user commented.

"Only watching for Ibrahim Ali Khan," another social media user wrote. "The cast of parents looks more promising than the female lead," read a comment. "Its like im punishing myself to watch khushi's acting, its tough man!" another opined.

"Ibrahim is old version of Saif Ali Khan," a fan wrote. "This movie looks so promising excited!!" another fan commented. "Ibrahim is so good," one more of the comments read. "I am really hopeful that @khushikapoor shines in this movie and so do you. I really want to like it!" a Khushi Kapoor fan opined.

"Can't take off eyes from ibrahim... he deserves better launch," one more of the comments read. "When Khushi or even Suhana announced their debuts, everyone mocked them relentlessly. Now that Ibrahim is making his debut, instead of questioning if he can act or not, people are attacking Khushi saying she can't act (which, to be fair, I'm not completely disagreeing with, and neither do I mean you should show hate to Ibrahim) and all while having no idea whether Ibrahim can act, just because he's good looking," was another one of the comments.