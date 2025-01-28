Bollywood celebs need to look glamorous and perfect to survive in showbiz. To enhance their beauty, celebs of all age groups often opt for medical and beauty procedures, ranging from Botox and liposuction to chin and cheek enhancements, eyebrow lifts, and even rhinoplasty.

Some celebs openly talk about it, while others choose to go under the knife and keep it private. Celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao, among others, have undergone cosmetic procedures to present more polished versions of themselves.

However, Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of the late actor Sridevi, admitted last year that she has undergone cosmetic surgeries, including a nose job. In an interview during promotions for her upcoming film Loveyapa alongside Junaid Khan, Khushi opened up about getting a nose job and lip fillers, she revealed that she had also had work done on her eyebrows.

Khushi Kapoor on eyebrow nano-blading

In a conversation with Curly Tales, she was asked about the weirdest thing on her phone, and she shared that it was probably some embarrassing pictures. She added, "I had gotten my eyebrows nano-bladed the other day. I naturally have very thick eyebrows, but I found some gaps, so I went and got them filled in. And you can't get your eyebrows wet for 10 days. So, they give you a shield that you stick on your forehead while you shower, and it looks really funny. I took a really close-up picture from the shower with that shield on my face and sent it to my friends without any context. They didn't even question it because this is just so normal now."

Khushi Kapoor told Curly Tales that undergoing cosmetic surgery isn't a big deal. She emphasized that not acknowledging it would set unrealistic beauty standards. When asked why she chose to admit it on social media, she explained, "I don't think it's a big deal. People often worry about receiving hate if they admit it, but honestly, there's going to be hate anyway."

Khushi Kapoor on being labelled 'plastic'

Khushi said, "The term 'plastic'... people think it's the biggest insult you can give someone. But I don't think it's bad if someone gets work done. The issue arises when people enhance themselves cosmetically and claim, 'I woke up like this, I'm completely natural.' Then you're setting an unrealistic beauty standard. It's unfair to younger boys and girls who look up to you. You might as well be honest because people aren't going to like you either way."

About Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor made her debut alongside Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda in the Netflix original The Archies in 2023. The film was directed by Zoya Akhtar. Junaid Khan made his debut with the Netflix film Maharaj.

In Loveyapa, Khushi will share screen space with Aamir Khan's son Junaid. The film is a typical Gen-Z love story with twists and turns.