Shehnaaz Gill celebrated her 32nd birthday in style on January 27, 2025, surrounded by her family and close friends in Dubai. The actress started her special day with a stunning midnight celebration at a picturesque beach. Videos and pictures from the event, which have since gone viral, show Shehnaaz cutting her birthday cake while donning a chic black top and matching skirt paired with a checkered blazer. The backdrop featured a gorgeous "Happy Birthday" decoration illuminated by warm lighting, adding to the dreamy vibe.

Inside Shehnaaz Gill's funfilled birthday

Shehnaaz also shared glimpses of her day on Instagram Stories, including a heartfelt visit to a gurdwara where she offered prayers before starting the celebrations. Expressing gratitude, she captioned one story, "Happiest birthday to me."

Fans were delighted to see her enjoying the festivities, though many remembered Sidharth Shukla, her late close friend and rumoured partner. Tributes and wishes poured in from his fan pages, highlighting how deeply connected the two remain in their admirers' hearts.

Shehnaaz became a household name after her memorable stint on Bigg Boss 13, where her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla earned them the nickname "SidNaaz." Following the show, she ventured into Bollywood and won audiences with her charm and talent, cementing her place in the industry.

The loss of Sidharth Shukla in September 2021 was a life-altering moment for Shehnaaz. His sudden passing due to a heart attack left her heartbroken, and she took time away from the limelight to grieve. However, Shehnaaz emerged stronger, continuing to grow both personally and professionally, while carrying his memories close to her heart.

Before her Bollywood journey, Shehnaaz made her mark in the Punjabi entertainment industry with music videos like Shiv Di Kitaab and Yeah Baby Refix. In 2017, she made her acting debut in the Punjabi film Sat Sri Akaal.

She was last seen in Thank You For Coming actress is all set to appear in the upcoming film titled Ikk Kudi.