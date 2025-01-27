Shah Rukh Khan had a stellar 2023, with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunk,i all enjoying massive success at the box office. After a four-year hiatus, SRK returned to the big screen, delivering three back-to-back hits. With fans eagerly anticipating his next project, Shah Rukh took a brief break in 2024 but is set to begin shooting for his highly anticipated film in 2025.

The actor will next be seen in King, directed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. At a recent event, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about his upcoming film, King.

On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan attended an event at the Global Village in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where he delighted his fans by dancing to his iconic songs. He also recreated his signature pose, spreading his arms, and spoke about King.

Speaking about his upcoming film, King, King Khan said, "I'm not just shooting it here; I'll be shooting in Mumbai when I go back in a couple of months. My director, Siddharth Anand, who made Pathaan, is very strict. He told me, 'Don't tell people about the film or what you're doing in it.' So, I can't share much, but I can assure you that it will entertain you, and you'll have fun."

Regarding the film's title, Shah Rukh humorously added, "I've used many titles... Now we've run out of titles... So, now it's Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan in King. That was a bit of a show-off."

SRK dances to his songs

During the event, Shah Rukh recited lines from some of his iconic films, including Jawan, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Don, and Jab Tak Hai Jaan, among many others. The actor dazzled the audience with his dance moves to hit songs such as Chammak Challo, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, and Chaiyya Chaiyya. He also sang the popular song Chaleya from Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan's next offering, King, will mark the big-screen debut of his daughter Suhana Khan. Abhishek Bachchan will join SRK and Suhana in the film as an antagonist.