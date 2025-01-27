'There is no one like my sister': Cricketer Mohammed Siraj shuts down dating rumours with Asha Bhosle's Granddaughter Zanai Bhosle

A few days ago, Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai turned 23, and she celebrated her special day with her family and friends at a Mumbai restaurant. Several photos and videos from the birthday bash went viral on Instagram. Among the attendees were Jackie Shroff, Asha Bhosle, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, and several others. After a photo of Zanai with Siraj went viral, speculations about their relationship began circulating on social media.

In addition to Siraj, several other celebrities and cricketers were also present at the bash. In one of the photos, Zanai was seen enjoying a candid moment with Mohammed Siraj.

Another picture shows Zanai posing with former Bigg Boss contestant Ayesha Khan, while another one featured 'Munjya' actor Abhay Verma. Jackie Shroff and Asha Bhosle were also present.

As Zanai and Siraj's candid pictures surfaced on social media, fans and netizens speculated that the duo might be dating.

While they did not directly address the dating rumours, both Zanai and Siraj re-shared the viral picture, clarifying that they share a brother-sister bond.

Zanai and Siraj dating

After the rumours emerged on social media, Zanai shared her photo with Siraj, captioning it: "Mere pyaare bhai (my dear brother) ✨." She also added Coldplay's Sky Full of Stars as the background music.

Siraj and Zanai address relationship rumours

Reposting the picture on his Instagram Stories, Mohammed Siraj wrote, "Meri behen ke jaisi koi behna nahin. Bina iske kahin bhi mujhe rehna nahin. Jaise hai chaand sitaaron mein, meri behna hai ek hazaaro mein (There is no one like my sister. I don't want to stay anywhere without her. My sister is one of a kind, like the moon and stars)." Zanai re-shared it with a red heart emoji.

Work Front

Zanai Bhosle will be seen in The Pride Of Bharat- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and will be seen essaying the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's wife Rani Sai Bhonsale in Sandeep Ssingh's film. Zanai is also a singer and a dancer.