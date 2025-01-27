It was a night to remember as Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin, kicked off the band's final performance in India at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Republic Day. A sea of fans thronged to Ahmedabad to watch the Coldplay concert live.

Did you know? On Sunday night, the concert saw 1,34,000 people in attendance, making it the largest ticketed concert in India ever, surpassing the previous record by over 60,000 attendees. The show was also streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Coldplay's Chris Martin woos fans with 'Vande Mataram'

The night turned patriotic when Coldplay's Chris Martin sang Vande Mataram during the show in Ahmedabad on January 26. A viral video shows the singer beautifully singing Vande Mataram as the crowd cheered and excitedly screamed. Chris also performed a rendition of Maa Tujhe Salaam and concluded with the words, "Salute to Mother India."

During the show, Chris extended Republic Day wishes to everyone and said: "Hello everybody, I see you all, and you look so beautiful. I see you up there in the top stand. Thank you for being here. We welcome you all. Waving the Indian flag on Republic Day—that's beautiful. Thank you all so much for trying to come to this show. I know it's difficult to come here with the traffic, hotels, ticket queues, and all the bulls**t you have to go through. Thank you for making the effort to give us this amazing day. Thank you for welcoming us to your beautiful country, and thank you for letting us play for India."

Singer Jasleen Royal joined the British band to sing the national anthem, and the crowd stood and sang with her.

Apart from the patriotic songs on Republic Day, star bowler Jasprit Bumrah was also present at the stadium. Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, dedicated a special song to the Indian cricket team's fast bowler.

Chris sang: "Jasprit, Jasprit, wellll... Jasprit my beautiful brother. The best bowler in the whole of cricket, We do not enjoy watching you destroy England with wicket, after wicket."

During his Mumbai concert, Chris Martin expressed his admiration for Bumrah. He paused the show and said: "I'm so sorry, but I have to read a letter from Jasprit Bumrah's lawyer. I have to read it because otherwise, we could be sent to prison and wouldn't be able to perform in Ahmedabad."

The letter humorously read: "Dear Coldplay, in your first and second shows, you mentioned Jasprit Bumrah without permission. It's illegal. You can't mention Jasprit. Who do you think you are, you stupid Englishman? It also says, Mr. Jasprit Bumrah is the greatest bowler in the whole wide world, and you are just a silly singer."

What did Chris wear for the concert?

The show started promptly at 8 PM, with Martin, dressed in a sea-blue T-shirt and jeans, opening with High Power. The crowd enthusiastically joined in, singing along to the band's hits, including Adventure of a Lifetime and Paradise.