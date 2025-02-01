'Two nepo kids in one frame': Karan Johar introduces Ibrahim Ali Khan opposite Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan; fans unhappy

Dharma Productions' head honcho, Karan Johar, has launched Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The star kid is set to make his Bollywood debut opposite Khushi Kapoor in Karan Johar's Nadaaniyan. The movie will be released on Netflix India.

Ibrahim Ali Khan to make his Bollywood debut opposite Khushi Kapoor in Karan Johar's Nadaaniyan

The first poster of the film, along with the title, was unveiled on Saturday morning. The film will also mark the directorial debut of Shauna Gautam, who previously worked as an assistant director to Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The poster of Nadaaniyan features Ibrahim and Khushi dressed in casuals, sitting on a lush green field, semi-embracing each other. They are seen smiling and beaming with joy as they look towards the camera.

However, netizens were not pleased with Khushi being paired with Ibrahim. Many criticized the casting, calling them "nepokids" and expressing concerns that they might ruin the film.

A user wrote, " Why netflix having soft spot for Khushi?"

Another user mentioned, "Nepokids get their 2nd, 3rd film even before their first movie release. Nepotism is REAL."

The third one mentioned, "why khushi she cant act Isn't that obvious?"

The fourth user mentioned, "Khushi Kapoor has the expressions of a stone."

The fifth one mentioned," Good job for not releasing it in theatres..saved money for distributors.."

The poster was launched days after Karan Johar confirmed that he was set to introduce Ibrahim Ali Khan under his production house, Dharmatic Entertainment. Apart from Karan, Khushi Kapoor also teased her involvement in the project by sharing a cryptic photo of a mystery man, whom she is seen hugging tightly.

About Nadaaniyan

Nadaaniyan is a young adult romantic drama that captures the magic, madness, and innocence of first love. At its heart are Piya, a bold and spirited girl from South Delhi, and Arjun, a determined middle-class boy from Noida. As their two completely different worlds collide, they embark on a journey filled with mischief, heart, and the sweet messiness of first love.

The film also stars Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj. It is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the Dharmatic Entertainment banner.

About Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim is the younger brother of Sara Ali Khan and the second child of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. He began his film journey as an assistant director on Dharma Productions' Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023 before transitioning to acting. Nadaaniyan will mark his debut as a lead actor, followed by Sarzameen, a film directed by Kayoze Irani and also starring Kajol.