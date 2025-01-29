Dharma Productions' head honcho, Karan Johar, is known for launching several star kids. In the past, he has introduced actors like Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Ananya Panday.

In fact, Kangana Ranaut had slammed Karan Johar on his show Koffee With Karan, calling him the "flag-bearer of nepotism." Kangana's unabashed statement sparked a debate about nepotism in the industry. However, last year, Karan launched non-star kids like Rohit Saraf, Tara Sutaria, Sidharth Malhotra, and Lakshya.

Now, Karan Johar is once again facing backlash from netizens after announcing on Instagram that he is launching Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

On Wednesday, January 29, 2025, Karan took to Instagram to share an emotional note, stating that he has known Ibrahim since he was a child and is elated to introduce him. He also mentioned that he will soon unveil details about the Dharma Productions film Ibrahim is a part of.

Along with his post, Karan shared a series of drool-worthy shirtless pictures of Ibrahim, where the debutant flaunted his chiselled abs.

What did Karan Johar pen for Saif-Amrita's son?

In the long post, Karan Johar talked about his first meeting with Amrita Singh, and his enduring friendship with Saif Ali Khan. Karn wrote,"I met Amrita or Dingy, how the loved ones like to call her...when I was just 12 years old. She did a film for @dharmamovies with my father called Duniya, and I remember so vividly the grace, the energy & the commandment over the camera she had. BUT, what I remember the most is the warmest chinese dinner with her and her hairstylist of the time after our first meeting, followed by a James Bond movie! She treated me like her own the second we met and that was the power of her grace...which lives on through her and her children too!"

Adding further he mentioned, "With Saif, it was in Anand Mahendru's office where I first met him. Young, suave, charming & effortless...VERY much like the first time I met Ibrahim. And a strong friendship that continues from our generation to luckily our kids!!! I know this family for 40 years. Worked with them in different capacities - Duniya and the wonderful 2 States with Amrita, Kal Ho Naa Ho to Kurbaan with Saif and of course, Simmba with Sara followed by many more (to come!!) I know this family for the heart they have."

Karan mentioned how films run in their family and blood, he wrote, "Films are in their blood, their genes and their passion. We make way for a new wave of talent, one that I cannot wait for the world to see. So, stay tuned as @iakpataudi makes his way into your hearts and soon...onto the screens!"

As soon as Karan introduced Ibrahim on Dharma's Instagram page, netizens brutally slammed him for launching yet another nepotism kid.

A user wrote, "Karan Johar back at it, putting the capital N in Nepotism."

Another mentioned, "You will launch Taimur and Jeh also ..uplifting the uplifted..."

The third one mentioned, "So the criteria here is to be star kid to get entry in dharma, else struggle and end up, wow.."

The next one mentioned, "Just going by 40 yrs of friendship launching kids with 0 talent . Everything in this post is wrong. Someone tell him pls! Long gone are those times when we loved K3Gs and K2H2. No body watches this s***show now."

The fourth one averred, "No wonder you are the flag-bearer of Nepotism."

For the unversed, Ibrahim Ali Khan worked as an assistant director on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, which marked Karan's directorial return after a seven-year hiatus.

Ibrahim Ali Khan has been rumoured to be dating Palak Tiwari for a while. The couple has been spotted together at parties and events and reportedly even went on a vacation together.