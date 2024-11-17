Rumours are rife that Saif Ali Khan's elder son Ibrahim Khan and Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari are dating. Although they haven't accepted nor denied, the duo are often papped at various events.

Both Palak and Ibrahim are currently holidaying in the Maldives and have taken to social media and shared breathtaking views from their beach getaway.

Have Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan confirmed their relationship?

Palak has set the Instagram ablaze with her bold pictures in a bikini. Palak shared a slew of pictures from her beach vacation, wherein she is dipped in the pool, enjoying the moment.

Palak Tiwari captioned her vacation pictures as "My Maldivian paradise."

While Ibrahim too has shared a slew of pictures on his Instagram from his recent Maldives vacation. Dipped in the pool shirtless, Pataudi Parivaar's elder son's pictures are no less than a thirst trap.

Ibrahim shared a thirst trap post from the Maldives with a sun and moon emoji.

The couple hasn't posted a single picture of themselves together, but their Instagram posts featuring similar scenic backgrounds added fuel to the ongoing dating rumours.

Netizens flocked to their comments section and teased the duo for smartly hiding their relationship.

A user pinpointed, "Means it is confirmed that you are dating Palak."

The second user mentioned, "Palak clicking his pictures, wow."

The third one mentioned, "Ibrahim and Palak are confirming their relationship with photos".

However, Palak disabled the comments section of her posts.

Shweta Tiwari on Palak dating Ibrahim

In a recent interview, Shweta Tiwari spoke about the rumours surrounding her daughter, Palak Tiwari's relationship with Ibrahim Ali Khan. Speaking to Galatta Plus, Shweta complained about the constant media attention and reports linking Palak to several boys in the industry. She said her daughter understands the workings of the industry, but these rumours are still concerning.

She added, "Palak is strong right now, but tomorrow, some comment or article might just hit her confidence. She is still a kid. At times, things are so brutal, like she has an affair with every second boy!"

Work front

Palak Tiwari made her Bollywood debut last year alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Meanwhile, Ibrahim Ali Khan is preparing for his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's upcoming film Sarzameen.