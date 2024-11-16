Instagram

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora never fails to stun the audiences with her sartorial choices. Be it Indian or Western the diva carries all the equal elan. Recently, the actor went through personal turmoil, as she lost her father Anil Mehta and also had a break-up with Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika has often made headlines for her break-up rumours with Arjun Kapoor, however, she has always remained tight-lipped about her patch-up, break-up saga. Despite a turbulent personal life, the actor has come out stronger. After taking a month's break and battling depression, the actor has resumed work.

'Shameful, she should dress according to her age': Malaika Arora trolled for wearing bralette top at an event with son Arhaan and other kids

On Thursday, the actor was seen at an event with her son Arhaan. She wore a black bralette top with black trousers. The actor was slammed for her bold outfit.

Netizens age-shamed her and called her shameless and advised her to dress according to her age.

This isn't the first time, Malaika was slammed for her looks. Last week at a children's event, Malaika opted for a denim-on-denim co-ord set which she paired with a white bralette. She added a touch of glam with a pair of sunglasses and a tanned handbag.

Malaika's personal life

Malaika Arora lost her father, Anil Mehta, in September this year. Anil Mehta reportedly fell off the balcony of his Bandra residence, and the police called it death by suicide. Malaika spoke about how things have been for her ever since the demise of her father.

Talking about resuming work just a couple of weeks after her father's sudden death, Malaika said, "We all need to keep moving forward... that's what my father would have wanted for me. I'm grateful for the time I took to process the loss. It wasn't easy, but it's important to give ourselves space to heal. Coming back to work helps me stay focused, balance my mental health, and gives me the clarity to take care of my mother and family."