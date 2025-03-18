Ever since the release of 'Nadaaniyan', Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor have faced a lot of criticism. From being made fun of, turning into memes, facing mocking to trolling; the young stars have been through it all. Amid all this, director Hansal Mehta has come out in support of Ibrahim and Khushi.

Hansal comes out in support

Hansal Mehta has said that the reviews and people sharing their opinions are very harsh and unfair. He added that it could be traumatizing for the young actors and actresses. "I do feel that people are being very harsh and unfair. What is sad is that, have we checked for the preparedness of these children before they have got their break? The kind of comments that people are passing are in terrible taste," he told ETimes.

The Omerta director further said that their parents also had an awkward beginning but escaped due to no social media or judging eyes back then.

Defends Ibrahim, Khushi

"I'm sure it must be traumatizing for the young people. But we forget that their parents at one time, a lot of their parents at one time made very awkward beginnings too. They also had awkward debuts. It's just that they were just not so much in the public eye then, as people are now, due to social media," he further said.

Referring to the young breed of stars, Hansal said that he wanted to work with one of them but was told that they would pick a fast-paced, big launch film instead. He urged the new generation of actors and actresses to focus on getting respect for their work whether in big or small film. He also urged the makers, producers etc to see the preparedness of the cast before putting them out in front of people.