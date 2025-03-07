Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, made his debut today, March 7, with the release of Nadaaniyan on Netflix. The film also stars Khushi Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, and Apoorva aka Rebeel Kid.

Backed by Karan Johar, Nadaaniyan explores Gen Z romance and the innocence of first love. The story follows Pia Jai Singh (Khushi Kapoor) and Arjun Mehta (Ibrahim Ali Khan), two college students from different backgrounds who believe they have their lives perfectly planned. However, a major twist unfolds when it is revealed that Pia has paid Arjun to pretend to be her boyfriend.

Pia Jai Singh, a girl who prioritizes love over ambition, offers Arjun ₹25,000 per week to pose as her boyfriend. However, as time passes, their arrangement evolves into a complex web of drama, passion, and unexpected emotions.

What do netizens have to say about the film?

When it comes to performances, Ibrahim and Khushi's lackluster acting and weak chemistry fail miserably. The story is predictable, and the duo struggles to convey emotions in every scene—whether it's romance, friendship, or heartbreak, their expressions remain flat throughout. A section of viewers noted that Ibrahim's voice bears a striking resemblance to Ranbir Kapoor's, while many felt that Khushi seriously needs to reconsider her acting career. After The Archies, Nadaaniyan marks yet another disappointing outing for her.

Those who managed to sit through the film and rushed to share their thoughts on Netflix or social media expressed sheer disappointment. Many viewers found it unbearable, while others criticized the film for being bland and lacking any freshness, particularly due to the uninspired performances of the lead pair.

One tweet read, "If you want a masterclass in how not to act, just watch Nadaaniyan on Netflix. Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan will show you exactly what to avoid. Also, somebody get this nasal voice out of my head."

Nadaniyaan is so bad. So so bad. Awful filmmaking.



IAK deserved better than this. — Gautam Karhadkar (@HoopAficionado) March 7, 2025

Another viewer said, "#Nadaaniyaan – Indeed a Silly One!!! Shauna Gautam presents a story where the rich meets the poor—but with Bollywood's evolving definition of "poor." Nadaaniyaan had the ingredients for a compelling love story but fails to leave a lasting impact."

"Nadaaniyan is so bad like so bad i can't even like how can a movie be sooooo bad NO PLOT, NO STORYLINE, NO ACTINGS OMG," said a second viewer after watching the film.

Karan Johar appointed Somen Mishra as the main man of Dharmatics to do what he’s been doing for all these years. It’s the time for another Nepo launch Ibrahim Ali Khan. So after Jhanvi Arjun Khushi Harsh Ananya and god knows who else.

God save Hindi films #Naadaniyaan pic.twitter.com/PuDuqDbYKH — karan? |करण| (@imkmalhotra) March 7, 2025

The third one mentioned, "5 mins into #Naadaniyaan kushi's voice dubbing feels like I'm watching a hindi dubbed korean drama terrible terrible terrible!!"

Watched Nadaniyaan on Netflix. Stopped watching after half an hour



Bakwas film



Both Ibrahim Khan and Khushi Kapoor are not at all star material. Bakwas acting, atrocious dialogue delivery of both



This movie is not even one time watch — Jitender Singh Bhatia l JSB?? (@Bhatia_Sikh) March 7, 2025

Thought of watching nadaniyaan gave up after 10 minutes..it sucked in every dep..sorry but no sorry? — Ashi (@Ashii0920) March 7, 2025

The fourth one mentioned, "The reviews for #Naadaniyaan is not just bad, it is next level horrendous. Makes me so sad for Iggy."