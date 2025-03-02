The much-awaited trailer of Nadaaniyan, starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, was released on Saturday.

Backed by Karan Johar, the film explores Gen Z romance and the innocence of first love. The story follows Pia Jai Singh (Khushi) and Arjun Mehta (Ibrahim), two individuals from different backgrounds who believe they have their lives perfectly planned.

Pia and Arjun, both college students, eventually fall in love. However, a twist is revealed wherein Pia has paid Arjun to pretend to be her boyfriend.

Apart from Khushi and Ibrahim, the film also features Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhary, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj. Additionally, content creator Apoorva Makhija, aka The Rebel Kid, plays a pivotal role.

Despite the hype, the trailer, like the teaser and songs, failed to impress audiences. Netizens criticized Ibrahim and Khushi's performances, saying they lacked chemistry and struggled with emotional scenes.

Netizens react

One user commented, "Acting left the chat seriously. The new generation of nepo kids."

Another wrote, "Why did I even waste 2 minutes of my day?"

The next one said, "Cringing so hard on these dialogue deliveries..."

Did you spot Apoorva?

In one college scene, an angry Arjun confronts Pia while a crowd of students gathers around them on the bustling campus. Apoorva can be seen in the background, standing beside Khushi's character.

A new semester begins, and love is their first test ??

Starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, watch Nadaaniyan, out 7 March, only on Netflix.#NadaaniyanOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/ljxH0AAqd7 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 1, 2025

Ibrahim makes his acting debut with this film, while Nadaaniyan marks Khushi's third release. She made her debut with The Archies, which was also a Netflix film. Last month, she appeared in Loveyapa, a movie that failed to make a mark at the box office.

Why did i even waste 2 mins of my day https://t.co/jSJOdq0owc — ? (@lippasbae) March 1, 2025

Even before his debut, Ibrahim had already captured attention with his humorous interactions with the paparazzi. This is why audiences have been eager to see him on the big screen.

Couldn't sit through the trailer; imagine trying to watch the whole film. How does one put money on such movies? No wonder bollywood is where it is currently!!! — Ganesh Chandra (@ganesh_ch) March 2, 2025

About Ibrahim and Khushi's filmography

Ibrahim makes his acting debut with this film, while Nadaaniyan marks Khushi's third release. She made her debut with The Archies, which was also a Netflix film. Last month, she appeared in Loveyapa, a movie that failed to make a mark at the box office.

Even before his debut, Ibrahim had already captured attention with his humorous interactions with the paparazzi. This is why audiences have been eager to see him on the big screen.