Power couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to welcome their first child this year. The couple announced the news on Friday, February 28, with a heartwarming and beautiful post.

Today, March 2, 2025, Kiara and Sidharth were spotted at Mumbai Airport. Marking Kiara's first public appearance since the announcement, the soon-to-be parents were seen leaving the city. However, it remains unclear whether they are traveling to Delhi to visit Sidharth's family or heading elsewhere for a vacation.

Kiara radiated a pregnancy glow as she opted for an off-white maxi dress featuring a bold floral print. She paired her outfit with a striped tote bag and matching flats. Sidharth kept it casual in jeans, a white T-shirt, and a brown hoodie.

Netizens couldn't stop gushing over their first appearance since the pregnancy announcement. Many took to the paparazzi's comment section to express their excitement, with some noting that Kiara has gained pregnancy weight and looks even more beautiful with her baby bump.

A user wrote, "They both are glowing."

A comment read, "The happiness of becoming parents is different."

The third one said, "She has gained weight for good."

About Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra

The couple tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, surrounded by their families and close friends. They first met on the sets of Shershaah (2021) and fell in love during the filming. However, they kept their relationship under wraps, repeatedly denying rumors. It was only in 2022, during an episode of Koffee With Karan, that the host finally confirmed their relationship.

Work Front

Kiara Advani will next be seen alongside Ranveer Singh in Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar. Additionally, rumors suggest that she is also the leading lady in War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR.

Sidharth, on the other hand, recently completed the Kerala schedule of his upcoming film Param Sundari, in which he stars alongside Janhvi Kapoor.