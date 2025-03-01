'Why does she need help opening the door?': Pregnant Kiara Advani resumes shooting, flaunts baby bump; faces criticism for relying on manager

Congratulations are in order for one of Bollywood's most beloved couples, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, as they prepare to welcome their first child this year.

On Saturday morning, just a day after announcing her pregnancy, Kiara Advani was spotted on set as she resumed shooting for her upcoming project. She opted for a white co-ord set while making her way to her vanity van. The paparazzi congratulated her on this new chapter in her life, and she blushed as she acknowledged them.

Kiara smiled warmly and replied, "Thank you."

In another video, Kiara's manager is seen opening the door for her as she enters the vanity van. However, some netizens criticized her for not opening the door herself and relying on her staff.

A user wrote, "Can't she open the door herself?"

Another user said, "Her tiny baby bump is spotted."

Take a look

Kiara and Sidharth announced their pregnancy on February 28, sharing the news with their fans and followers on Instagram.

"The greatest gift of our lives(baby emoji) Coming soon," Kiara wrote, adding an adorable image in which the couple can be seen holding a baby's pair of socks.

About Kiara and Sidharth

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in Rajasthan in February 2023, officially beginning their happily ever after chapter.

The couple, who fell in love while filming Shershaah, captivated everyone with their grand wedding festivities.

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Yodha alongside Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani, while Kiara recently starred in Game Changer with Ram Charan. Both actors have multiple projects lined up, including Param Sundari for Kiara and Don 3 for Sidharth.